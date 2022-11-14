Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

