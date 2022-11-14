Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
CCU stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.