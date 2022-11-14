Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,719,047. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

