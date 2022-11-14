Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 950,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,719,047. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.