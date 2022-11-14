Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $751.62 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,171.49 or 0.07162484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $751.62 million and $14.55 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

