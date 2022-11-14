Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Reaches $1,233.72 on Major Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $791.55 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,233.72 or 0.07247746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00599362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.48 or 0.31230741 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

