Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
RFI opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.