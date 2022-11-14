Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

RFI opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

