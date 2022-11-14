Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Update

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the October 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Codan Stock Performance

Shares of Codan stock remained flat at 5.15 during trading on Friday. Codan has a fifty-two week low of 4.72 and a fifty-two week high of 8.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Codan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.05 to $4.45 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

