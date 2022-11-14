CNB Bank Sells 6,801 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CNB Bank owned about 0.78% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,560. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.