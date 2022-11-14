CNB Bank Purchases 1,005 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CNB Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,019. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

