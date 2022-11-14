CNB Bank Has $901,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.47. 105,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,565. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

