CNB Bank Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 49,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 216.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.66. 32,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,960. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

