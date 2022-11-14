CNB Bank Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.99. 129,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

