CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 98,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 547,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

