CNB Bank Acquires 5,405 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CNB Bank lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

SBUX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 367,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,283. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

