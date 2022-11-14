CNB Bank Acquires 23,345 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CNB Bank raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after buying an additional 187,921 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 479,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

T stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 842,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,193,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

