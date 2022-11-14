CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.62. The company had a trading volume of 57,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,530. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

