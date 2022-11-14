Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Cut to Sell at Investec

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.39) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.39) to GBX 1,200 ($13.82) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($13.82) to GBX 1,140 ($13.13) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,370 ($15.77) to GBX 1,240 ($14.28) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,170.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $40.25.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

