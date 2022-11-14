Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,765 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888,421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,275,000 after purchasing an additional 560,260 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,084,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,294,000. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,666,000.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.42. 9,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,819. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

