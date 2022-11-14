Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 49,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWF stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.19. 71,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.