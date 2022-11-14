Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.13. 627,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,640,699. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

