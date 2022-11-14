Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

UPS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.13. The stock had a trading volume of 60,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,245. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.89. The company has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

