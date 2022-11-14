Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Post comprises approximately 4.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 4.41% of Post worth $220,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Post by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Post to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

