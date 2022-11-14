Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.12. 21,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

