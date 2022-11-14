Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 2.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $114,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $13,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 445.5% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. 21,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,039. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.