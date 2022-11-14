Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

