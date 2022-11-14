Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295,534 shares during the quarter. Clarivate accounts for 4.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Clarivate worth $251,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,129,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 178.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Trading Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.