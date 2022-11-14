Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 0.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,294 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.6% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,985,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,977,000 after acquiring an additional 975,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.73. 165,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,916. The company has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

