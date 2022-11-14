Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.20. 227,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

