Clarius Group LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045,779 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after buying an additional 1,003,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after buying an additional 879,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TWST. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,486 shares of company stock worth $831,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 81,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.