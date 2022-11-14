Clarius Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.90. 140,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

