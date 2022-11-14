Clarius Group LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,996 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

