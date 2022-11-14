Clarius Group LLC Has $2 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 152.5% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.89. 296,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,367. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.73 and a 200 day moving average of $264.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

