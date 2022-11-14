Clarius Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,358,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,210,000 after purchasing an additional 834,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNOW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.07. 80,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

