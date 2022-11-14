Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

PFE traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 902,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.