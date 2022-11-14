Clarius Group LLC Buys 664 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.93. 94,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $224.04. The firm has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

