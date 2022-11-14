Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,028 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 78,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 25.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.35. The stock had a trading volume of 400,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,959. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

