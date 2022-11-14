Civic (CVC) Price Down 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CVC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Civic has a market capitalization of $87.36 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00586823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,062.97 or 0.30566666 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

