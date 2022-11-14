Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 7,266 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.6% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,595 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.89. 42,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

