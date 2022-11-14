Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 14,683 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $49,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 626.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 42.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

FedEx stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.47. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

