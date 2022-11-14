Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 6,484,743 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 2.1% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 1.39% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $611,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

CM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,296. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

