Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,223,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923,958 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 0.7% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 1.14% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $199,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,626 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,762,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,811,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,256 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BIP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.49. 4,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,692. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

