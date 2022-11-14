Cibc World Market Inc. Has $131.87 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,267 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $131,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CGI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

NYSE:GIB traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.13. 1,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

