Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,594 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 225,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $273.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

