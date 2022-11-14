Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,819.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,819.56.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,506.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,550.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

