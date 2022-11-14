ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the October 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

IMOS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,189. The firm has a market cap of $768.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IMOS shares. TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 322.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

