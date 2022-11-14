China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $29.79

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.79, but opened at $28.50. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Articles

