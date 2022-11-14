China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.00% and a negative net margin of 46.08%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

