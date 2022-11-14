China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,142,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 1,467,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,422.0 days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. China Overseas Property has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
About China Overseas Property
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Overseas Property (CNPPF)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.