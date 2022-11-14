Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

CSH.UN stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.36. 391,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.58 and a twelve month high of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 418.00.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,012.90.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

