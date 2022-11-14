Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $248.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

GTLS stock opened at $139.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.44. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 702.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Chart Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 130.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

